Top 10 best-selling SUVs in India: Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and more

The world is moving towards electric cars, but the craze for SUVs is increasing across the globe. A body style known for not being economical is taking over the world when electric mobility is referred to as the future. Well, we find it ironic. Nevertheless, the Indian market also has a high affinity for SUVs, and it is pretty evident on the sales tally as well. In the month of December SUVs made high numbers. In fact, this month we will be witnessing a host of SUV launches, with the first one being the Mahindra Thar RWD. Talking of sales numbers, the list of top-10 SUVs in the Indian market included names of some interesting cars.

Tata Nexon remained the best-selling SUV in India for the month of December 2022 with a total of 12,053 units sold. However, it is a 7 per cent decline, in comparison to 12,899 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Following the Nexon is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza with 11,200 units, thus registering a YoY increment of 18 per cent for December last year. The Punch remained the third-best-selling SUV in the country with a 32 per cent YoY growth with sales of 10,586 units. Hyundai Creta and Venue took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Registering the highest YoY growth in the list is the Mahindra Scorpio. With a sale of 7,003 units, one of the oldest nameplates here bagged a YoY increment of 299 per cent. The list further includes the names of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV700.

Talking of the SUVs that are planned to launch in the country this year, there are multiple models line-up to break covers at the 2023 Auto Expo. The list comprises the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross, Tata Harrier facelift, Tata Safari facelift, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Toyota Land Cruiser Series 300, Kia EV9 Concept and more.