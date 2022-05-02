India is one of the leading car exporters in the world, and as a result Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai-Kia tops the charts of most exported cars on a YoY basis in the financial year 2021-2022. The most exported top three cars from India were from Maruti Suzuki. Maruti Suzuki Dzire stood at number one position with a total of 48,047 units last FY as against 11.985 units during the same period in previous FY. It resulted in highly appreciable growth in volumes.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno stood at second position with 45,332 units as compared to 20,859 units in FY21 with an increase of 117.3 percent. The facelifted premium hatchback version was launched a few months ago. It had a redesigned exterior, all-new interior and more advanced features. The Swift hatchback stands third in the list of most shipped passenger cars. It records a total of 32,862 units in FY22 as compared to 13,030 units and marks an increase of 152 percent.

Top 10 most exported cars Units in FY22 Units in FY21 1) Maruti Suzuki Dzire 48,047 11,985 2) Maruti Suzuki Baleno 45,332 20,859 3) Maruti Suzuki Swift 32,862 13,030 4) Kia Seltos 31,793 32,201 5) Hyundai Verna 31,099 31,635 6) VW Vento 30,603 25,011 7) Hyundai Creta 29,747 24,151 8) Nissan Sunny 29,663 28,504 9) Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 27,322 21,939 10) Hyundai Grand i10 23,877 18,561

Kia’s Seltos stands fourth in the chart with 31,793 units as compared to 32,201 units in FY21 with a drop of 1.3 percent. However, Hyundai Verna, the midsize sedan had 31,099 units against 31,635 units in FY21 and was placed at fifth position with a YOY drop of 1.7 percent. It was the most exported sedan from Hyundai. Volkswagen Vento bagged the sixth position at 31,099 units with a growth of 22.4 percent. Last year it garnered 31,635 units. The Creta stood at seventh position with 29,747 units against 24,151 in FY21 with a YoY volume increase of 23.2 percent.

Nisaan’s Sunny exported 29,663 units this year, while it shipped 28,504 units last year. Sunny reported a growth of 4.1 percent. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso witnessed an export of 27,322 units in FY22, with a YoY growth of 24.5 percent against 21,939 in the last financial year. Hyundai Grand i10 stood at tenth position with 23,877 units against 18,561 units last year. It witnessed a 28.6 percent growth.