Bicycle

First public bicycle-sharing system to be launched in Jammu at nominal rates

Jammu and Kashmir to soon have first-of-its-kind initiative where a public bicycle-sharing  system will be launched under the Smart City Mission, as reported by PTI. 

First public bicycle-sharing system to be launched in Jammu at nominal rates
Image for representation

In order to boost eco-friendly mobility, a public bicycle-sharing  system will be launched in Jammu under the Smart City Mission, an official said on May 2, as reported by PTI. The system will allow users to rent out a bicycle from designated automatic docking stations and deposit it at another docking station located close to the destination, the official said.

He said it will be a first-of-its-kind initiative in Jammu and Kashmir and be available to all citizens at a nominal rent. Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has established 60 automatic docking stations across the city and each one has 10 slots to park and lock bicycles.

"Sixty docking stations have been established in prominent locations of the city so far and the work for 60 more is in progress," the official said.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport spotted with ARAI testing sticker, launch imminent?

He said Jammu Bus Stand, Indira Chowk, Government Medical College exit gate, Super Speciality Hospital, Parade Chowk, Jammu Airport entrance gate and Ragunath Temple are among the locations where docking stations have been installed.

JSCL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Avny Lavasa said a total of 720 mechanical bicycles, 80 electric bicycles (pedal-assisted), 120 docking stations, a mobile application, bicycle redistribution vehicle are the components of the project.

“The public bicycle-sharing system will not just help citizens to maintain good health but also bring down pollution levels in the city,” Lavasa said. Officials said a user can rent a bicycle by downloading and registering in the mobile app ‘Yaana Bikes’ with a mobile number. The app is available on both android and iOS platforms.

They said the minimum membership is available at Rs 50 for five rides of 30 minutes each in a day and the maximum membership at Rs 1,500 for 1,500 rides of 30 minutes each over a year. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Bicyclepublic sharing bicycleJammueco-friendly mobility
