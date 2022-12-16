Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun, Tiguan prices to RISE from January 1, 2023: Details here

Volkswagen currently sells a total of 3 products in the Indian market - Tiguan, Taigun, and Virtus. While the Tiguan caters to the premium segment, Taigun and Virtus cater to buyers looking for cars in a price bracket of Rs 10-20 lakh. Initially, the Taigun was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Nevertheless, during the course, the SUV has received multiple price hikes resulting in a new starting price tag of Rs 11.55 lakh, ex-showroom. The German automaker is ready to increase the prices of its entire model line-up again, and the new prices will come into effect from January 1, 2023.

Sadly, the carmaker hasn’t announced the exact quantum of the hike, but expect the prices to increase slightly. The company is claiming to be absorbing a portion of the rising input costs and this price hike will partially offset the impact. Thus, it is safe to assume that prices of Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan, won’t increase very steeply.

Also, the carmaker has recently launched the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition in the Indian market. The brand’s global best-seller is on sale with a 2.0L TSI engine that develops a peak power output of 187 Hp, along with 320 Nm of max torque. The engine is offered with a 7-speed DCT, channelling power to all wheels through the 4MOTION technology.

Talking of the Taigun and Virtus, both of these cars are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which also underpins the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq. These models are available with two engine options - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI EVO. The smaller 1.0L units is a three-pot petrol engine that churns out a peak power output of 114 bhp and 178 Nm of max torque. It can be paired to either a 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT. The larger 1.5L unit belts out 148 hp against 250 Nm, and this engine is sold with transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT.