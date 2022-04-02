Top 5 affordable hatchbacks under Rs 5 lakh in India- Alto, Kwid and more

The worldwide vehicle industry has faced a variety of supply chain challenges as a result of the covid-19 epidemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly semiconductor shortages. In India, cars prices have risen dramatically in the last two years, posing a significant difficulty for new car purchasers. Even so, there are a few cars that can be acquired on a shoestring budget, which is ideal for first-time car buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Priced between Rs 3.85 lakh to Rs 5.56 lakh (ex-showroom), Maruti Suzuki's Alto hatchback is the most affordable vehicle in its lineup and comes with the Smartplay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, power windows, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors.

As the name suggests, it is powered by a 0.8-litre petrol engine which generates 48 PS of power and 69 Nm of torque. Additionally, there is a CNG version of the car that makes 41 PS of power and 60 Nm of torque and gives unbelievable mileage of 31.59km/kg. The car is only available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also read: Delhi Police issues Rs 10,000 fine to multiple DTC and cluster bus drivers for not driving in lane

Datsun redi-Go

Since its launch in India in 2016, the Datsun Redi-Go has been the entry-level model for the Japanese brand. Priced between Rs 3.83 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the car comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual airbags, ABS with ABD, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, seat belt reminder.

Datsun redi-Go comes with two engine options: a 0.8-litre petrol engine generating 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre petrol engine generating 68 PS of power and 91 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is offered with the smaller engine, while a 5-speed AMT is available with the larger engine.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Priced between Rs 3.85 lakh – Rs 5.56 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has SUV-like proportions thanks to its upright stance, 180 mm of ground clearance, and bold body claddings all-around. The car is equipped with SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system and has a Mini Cooper inspired dashboard with a very spacious interior.

The car is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. A CNG option is available which makes 59 PS of power and 78 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed MT only.

Renault Kwid

Renault has recently launched the 2022 Kwid India and the car is priced between Rs 4.49 lakh to Rs 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2022 Renault Kwid comes with new colour options and dual-tone flex wheels that look like alloys. Renault Kwid comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, voice recognition and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Renault Kwid comes with two engine options: a 0.8-litre petrol engine generating 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of torque, a 1.1-litre petrol engine generating 69 PS of power and 99 Nm of torque, which can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. A CNG option is also available with 60 PS and 85 Nm of torque, which comes only with a manual gearbox.

Hyundai Santro

Priced between Rs 4.86 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh, Santro is the most affordable car in Hyundai's line-up in India. Hyundai Santro comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls buttons, power windows, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors.

Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine generating 69 PS of power and 99 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. In addition, there is a CNG option, which provides 60 PS of power and 85 Nm of torque, but it only comes with manual transmission.

Live TV

#mute