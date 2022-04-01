Delhi Police issues Rs 10,000 fine to multiple DTC and cluster bus drivers for not driving in lane

On the first day of the lane discipline enforcement drive, seven DTC and cluster bus drivers were fined Rs 10,000 each, officials claimed, which resulted in buses creating long lines at stops and highways with heavy traffic across the city.

Seven drivers of DTC and cluster buses were slapped with fines of Rs 10,000 each on the first day of the lane discipline enforcement drive, which also led to buses forming long queues at stops and roads with heavy traffic across the city, officials said.

Under the drive launched by the Delhi government's Transport Department and the traffic police, in compliance with Supreme Court directions, the first violation of lane discipline will attract a fine of Rs 10,000.

The second offence will invite prosecution under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, the third offence suspension of driving licence and the fourth one leading to the termination of the vehicle permit.

The enforcement teams issued challans to four drivers of Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) and three cluster scheme buses. A fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on the drivers, said a senior Transport department officer.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the drive at the ITO intersection and interacted with the enforcement staff on the ground. A total of 138 teams are on the floor to ensure enforcement on the targeted 474 km of roads across 46 corridors, Gahlot said, urging the people not to encroach on designated lanes to allow buses to ply smoothly.

In consultation with the Delhi Traffic Police and other stakeholders, the Transport department has identified 46 major corridors for implementation of the drive. The initiative will be implemented in three phases having a total coverage of 474.91 km in its final phase.

Phase 1 will focus on ensuring visibility and impact, while Phase 2 will expand the initiative to the outer ring road and other adjoining areas, said a Transport department statement. With buses running in their designated lanes and stopping at bus queue boxes at the stands, long queues were seen formed at peak hours.

During no-entry timings for goods vehicles, a light motor vehicle may also ply in the earmarked bus lanes, said the statement. However, after the no-entry period ends, the officials said the bus lanes would be used exclusively by buses and heavy vehicles.

"The public is advised to avoid plying their vehicles in the designated bus lanes. Vehicles parked in the bus lanes or bus boxes are liable to be towed and will invite penal action according to the law," a Transport department notice read.

"Buses moving in disciplined lanes! A welcome change. Let's all do our bit to make public transport smoother," Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra tweeted.

The Public Works Department has been directed for installation for signages, warning signages, marking of bus lanes, painting of bus boxes (thermoplastic) and removal of encroachments, if any, on the selected corridors.

A nodal officer of the enforcement wing will be stationed at the headquarter of the department for overseeing the drive. All enforcement teams will click photos and send geo location to WhatsApp number, and challan will be issued at the end of the day centrally.

A central enforcement team will also be stationed at Kashmere Gate Command and Control Centre, it said. The department has also provided the enforcement teams with cranes for impounding and removing vehicles which are found obstructing the bus lanes.

A video recording/photograph with geo-location of the vehicle found parked in the bus lane or the heavy and goods vehicles found plying outside the bus lane would be made to preserve as the evidence of such violation.

With inputs from PTI

