Before the launch of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio, new images revealing the car's exteriors have surfaced on the internet. It is to be noted that this is not the first time images of the upcoming SUV have been leaked. However, the images leaked earlier were of the camouflaged test mules of the car, barely revealing any design details. The new photos give a clear look at the exterior of the car while it seems to be on the assembly line. Earlier, the company officially revealed the looks through a teaser.

Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio exterior details

The photos of the car have been posted on Instagram by scorpio_2022_official. The images give a clear look at the front of the Upcoming Scorpio's white coloured model. The images show the vertical slat grille featuring the new Mahindra logo at the centre of it. It also gets the C-shaped LED DRLs with fog lamps in addition to the other updates. In the latest iteration, it also gets a new double-barrel headlight.

Taking a closer look at the exteriors, a gently raked chrome beltline rises from the C-pillar, passes through the D-pillar, and flows into the back of the new Mahindra Scorpio. It also receives new wheels, which are expected to be 18" in diameter and have wide, high-profile rubber. Silver inlays will be added to the body covering on the sides. It also has traditional door handles, as opposed to the XUV700's flush-designed ones.

Also read: Meet Sultan, the hand-built modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650- check pics

The new Scorpio will have a revised side-hinged tailgate at the back. Unlike previous Scorpios, the rear bumper is flatter. Two reverse lights are mounted on either side of the bumper, with a chrome strip linking them. A rear faux skid plate, similar to the side cladding insert, is also coated in silver.

Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio powertrain

The new upcoming Mahindra Scorpio is expected to have two engine options for sale in the form of a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. The engines will be mated with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.