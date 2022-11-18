Top 5 cars offering highest DISCOUNTS in November 2022: Mahindra Scorpio to Volkswagen Taigun

Looking to buy a new car? Then this is the news for you! Various automakers are offering massive discounts on cars varying from the Mahindra Scorpio Pre-facelift to Jeep Compass Night Eagle. The carmakers are offering cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh along with an exchange bonus on several cars. Mahindra, Hyundai, Volkswagen, and Jeep are currently offering discounts on various models in November 2022. These benefits come in the form of cash offers, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Here we have listed the car models along with the discount amount being offered on them. Interested buyers can check their nearest dealership to avail these discounts.

Here's a look at all the cars offering massive discounts in November 2022:

Mahindra Scorpio Pre Facelift

The pre-facelift model of the Mahindra Scorpio attracts cash benefits up to Rs 1.75 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is applicable. Interested buyers can check their nearby dealership if they have the stock for the Mahindra Scorpio pre-facelift model. Now the Mahindra Scorpio comes in 2 variants: Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.

Hyundai Kona EV

The electric SUV Hyundai Kona launched in 2019 is currently offering cash discounts up to Rs 1 lakh. The Hyundai Kona EV is available with two powertrain options that offer different power outputs and driving ranges. The Kona electric comes with a 100kW DC fast charger, which can charge the SUV up to 80 percent in just 54 minutes.

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen Taigun is one of the safest SUVs with a five-star NCAP rating. The discount on select trims offers an upfront cash discount on Taigun TSI Manual along with Exchange Bonus and Corporate Discount. It also offers loyalty benefits + dealer end offers. Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI is offering Rs 1 Lakh cash benefits (4 yr Service Pack + Rs 25K Cash Discount on HDFC Bank Card.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is on sale with cash discounts of up to Rs 80,000, along with and exchange bonus.

Mahindra XUV300

On the Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV, one can avail benefits up to Rs 70,000 comprising 29,000 cash discounts, exchange bonuses, FOC accessories, Rs 4,000 corporate and dealer end discounts.