Maruti Suzuki opens 3500th dealership in India, inaugurates new NEXA outlet in Hyderabad

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in the country and for a reason. The company has the strongest and widest sales and service network in the country. In fact, it had 3,499 sales touchpoints in India until yesterday. Today, the brand has inaugurated a new NEXA dealership in Hyderabad, making it the first carmaker in the country to have a total of 3,500 outlets. The brand is present in around 2,250 cities in the country and is eyeing to increase this number by the end of this year. In the current financial year, Maruti Suzuki has inaugurated 170 outlets till October end.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Mr. Nobutaka Suzuki, Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited at the inauguration of Maruti Suzuki’s 3,500th sales outlet in the country, at Hyderabad

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “I congratulate teams at Maruti Suzuki, and our dealer partners for their efforts to strengthen our network across the country. This milestone coincides with the landmark of commemorating 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India. Expanding our reach to 3,500 sales outlets reflects the company’s continued commitment to reach out with the best quality products to our customers. Our multi-channel sales network helps us address demand across segments and strengthen the trust customers have in our brand. Our largest product portfolio including Strong Hybrid and the widest network of Sales and Service gives us an extremely strong base to connect with our customers.”

He added, “It is estimated that only 3 per cent people own vehicles in the country. This presents us an opportunity for growth, and offer mobility to those who aspire to buy a four-wheeler. I want to give ‘Joy of Mobility’ to as many people as possible, where they are empowered with the freedom to travel, connect and bond with others. The expansion of our sales network is a step in the direction to realize this vision.”

Today the Company undertakes new car sales through three formats- Maruti Suzuki ARENA, NEXA and Commercial. These, along with seamless integration with Company’s digital platforms, has resulted in further enhancing customer buying experience and create customer delight.