Top 5 electric hybrid cars to buy in India: Honda City, Toyota Camry and more

Electric vehicles are becoming the future of transportation; however, during the transition from the internal combustion engine, the manufacturers are also exploring the options along the way. One of the options with good potential is the electric hybrid engine. Hence, while the manufacturers are planning to launch the EVs, they have also brought new hybrid options into the market. Moreover, these cars also hold the interest of the consumers by providing better fuel economy while decreasing pollution. To help all such users, here we have listed the top 5 electric hybrid cars in the Indian market you can buy.

Honda City e:HEV

With the launch of Honda City e:HEV, the Japanese automaker gave the model the title of being the first mass-market hybrid car in India. Adding to the firsts for HCIL, the City e:HEV will be manufactured in India at the company's plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. Talking about the car, it features the same design as Honda City. The car comes with Honda’s unique Self-charging and efficient Two Motor Electric Hybrid system connected to a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, with a fuel efficiency of 26.5 kmpl and ultra-low emissions.

Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry is one of the Japanese automotive brand’s most recognised vehicles globally and has been in India for a long time. The long-running model was recently updated with the 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid in India. The hybrid Camry comes with updated looks and draws power from a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine working with an e-CVT automatic gearbox operated with paddle shifters. The engine gives out 178 hp, aided by a permanent magnet synchronous motor as a part of the hybrid system with 120 hp.

Also read: Top 5 highest-selling two-wheelers in country - Hero Splendor to Bajaj Pulsar

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Transcending into the 7-seater luxury SUV segment Volvo XC90 is one of the options available in India. The Volvo XC90 was the first car to be launched on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), Volvo’s advanced modular product platform that features in all Volvo cars. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, with a supercharger and turbocharger working in combination with an electric motor.

Lexus NX 350h

The new Lexus NX, a small luxury SUV updated with a new design in India in March 2022. The new car was launched in India with three variants, namely exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport. The car receives a 4th generation large-capacity hybrid system that combines a highly efficient 2.5-litre inline 4-cylinder engine with a lithium-ion battery and hybrid system control.

BMW 745 Le

The BMW 745 Le is one of the hybrid options in the luxury segment from the German Carmaker. Belonging to the BMW 7 Series, the car is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine in combination with an eDrive motor mated with 8-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle gets an all-wheel-drive system. The engine gives out 394 Ps of power and peak torque of 600 Nm. Moreover, the car can go from 01-00 kph in 5.3 seconds.