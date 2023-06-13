Top 5 Most-Affordable 4x4 SUVs In India - Maruti Suzuki Jimny To Mahindra Scorpio-N

Ever since the Mahindra Thar debuted in the second generation avatar in India, the off-roading and overlanding bug has bitten a lot of individuals. Correspondingly the sales of 4x4 SUVs has certainly trajected northwards. In the view of encashing this new interest of the Indian audience, brands have been introducing new models in the segment. Post Thar’s introduction we saw the heavily-refreshed Force Gurkha, followed by the launch of other 4x4 SUVs, including the newest kid on the block - Maruti Suzuki Jimny. But if you are on a tight budget, here’s a list of top 5 cheapest 4x4 SUVs that you can buy in India.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny - Zeta MT

The entry-spec variant of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny - Zeta MT, is the cheapest 4x4 SUV in the country with an ex-showroom price of Rs 13.74 lakh. It is offered with a 1.5L NA petrol engine belting out 105 Hp and 134 Nm, paired to either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT. The Zeta trim is also offered with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, power windows, centre locking and more

Mahindra Thar - AX(O) Petrol

The most-affordable trim of the Mahindra Thar with the 4x4 drivetrain is the AX(O) Petrol, which is priced at Rs 13.87 lakh, ex-showroom. The 3-row offroader comes with a powerful 2.0L turbo-petrol engine pushing 150 PS against 300 Nm of max torque. Yes, the AX(O) trim is available with the 2.2L oil burner as well, which costs Rs 14.49 lakh. The Thar AX(O) misses out on any sort of infotainment unit.

Force Gurkha

The Force Gurkha is available in a single trim, which is priced at Rs 14.75 lakh, ex-showroom. The Gurkha is on sale with a 2.6L 4-cylinder diesel engine that is tuned to push out a peak power output of 91 Hp and 250 Nm of max torque. The SUV gets a 5-speed manual gearbox, and it gets a locking front and rear differential. Unlike the Jimny, it uses an independent suspension setup on the front and a solid axle on the rear.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Alpha AllGrip

With the AllGrip AWD system, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is on sale at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 16.91 lakh, exclusively in the Alpha variant. Maruti Suzuki is offering the Grand Vitara in the AWD in just a single trim, and it is powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine. It uses a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Scorpio-N - Z4 E

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is on sale with both 4x4 and 4x2 configurations. While 4x2 drivetrain can be had in any variant, the 4x4 setup is offered in select few variants. The most affordable of all is the Z4 E, which has an ex-showroom price of 17.69 lakh. The SUV is powered by a 2.2L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine and gets a 6-speed manual gearbox.