Top 5 most-affordable scooters in India: Hero Destini, Honda Activa and more

Two-wheelers dominate the Indian vehicle market, and a significant part of that is captured by scooters. Moreover, the popularity of scooters in India is not new; they have been a significant section of the Indian market since the time of Bajaj Chetak. Though the dominance was subdued by bikes for a while, making a comeback, the spacious two-wheelers gained their due market share. To use this popularity, major two-wheeler manufacturers like Hero, Honda, TVS, Suzuki, and others have brought their feature-loaded gladiators into the market. However, despite this wide-ranging choice, affordability has always been a question. To remove any confusion, we have compiled a list of the most affordable scooters in the Indian market.

Hero Destini 125

The Hero Destini 125 can easily claim the title of being the most affordable scooter in the Indian market with its price tag of Rs 70,400 (ex-showroom). The price of the scooter goes up to Rs 75,900 (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. As evident by the name, the scooter has a 124.6 cc engine powering the scooter.

Honda Activa 125

The Honda Activa 125 is one of the most popular scooters in the Indian market and is being sold at a price of Rs 74,989 (ex-showroom). For this affordable price, the scooter offers multiple features like a front glove box, start/stop button, LED headlamp, and disc brake among other things.

Hero Maestro Edge 125

Hero Maestro Edge 125 is being sold in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 75,450 (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 84,320 (ex-showroom). The scooter gets an edgy design with loads of features like a digital instrument console, LED projector headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, call alert, and navigation as well.

Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125 is sold in India at Rs 75,600 (ex-showroom) for the starting variant. However, if you want more you can have the version with alloy wheels and disc brake for Suzuki Ride connect, LED headlamp, and other features for Rs 85,200 (ex-showroom).

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi

To compete against the other brands Yamaha has its knight in shining armor in the form of the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi with a price tag of Rs 76,100 (ex-showroom). This scooter is powered by a 125 cc engine air-cooled engine giving out 8.2 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque.