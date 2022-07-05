The government has become very active regarding traffic violations and has been taking due action against the ones breaking the rules. CCTV cameras are supporting the action of the government on the streets. These cameras have become a problem for drivers on Indian roads. However, the violators have found a way to deal with these cameras. In one such attempt, a Yamaha MT15 owner from Kerala had 'Loading...' written on his number plate instead of his registration number.

To be specific, the incident took place in Kanhagad in the Kasargod district of Kerala. Based on Mathrubhumi's report, the MT15 owner was stopped by cops during a routine check in the Naya Bazaar area of the district. The owner of the bike is a 21-year-old named J.P. Jaabir, who covered the number plate so the surveillance cameras would not be able to detect his registration plate.

There have been multiple such incidents where the owners of the vehicles have covered their number plates to escape the cameras. Based on the reports, there have been several incidents where the vehicle owners escaped the police to avoid action against their covered number plates. Furthermore, some of the owners changed the numbers on their vehicles so that the police could not track the original owners of the vehicles.

The Kerala Police has taken action against Jaabir and impounded his Yamaha MT15 motorcycle. Taking further action, the police searched for the original owners of the motorcycle to find out that it was registered in Jaabir's mother's name. Later on, after the discovery, he was released on bail, although the bike was not released and is to be produced in the judicial magistrate court. However, reports do not put light on what charges have been pressed on the bike's owner.