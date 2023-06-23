Top 5 Upcoming Motorcycle In India In 2023: KTM Duke 390 To Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The Indian 2-wheeler market has always remained a competitive space for manufacturers. Therefore, new launches are always lined-up on the calendar. Even for the coming, a host of new motorcycles are ready to hit the Indian market. The list includes a scrambler, ADV, full-faired sports motorcycle and more. Therefore, it is rather safe to say that the list of upcoming motorcycles will keep you motorcycle aficionados excited. In case you are planning to get a new motorcycle home, scroll down the list to understand if you should wait before signing the cheque or not.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The Himalayan has managed to stir the entry-level ADV segment with its sheer capabilities. However, during the initial days, the Royal Enfield Himalayan was in the news for quality issues. Later on, the motorcycle evolved into a sophisticated motorcycle. And now, the Himalayan nameplate is ready to be taken a step further with the introduction of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, which will come with a more purposeful stance and styling. The powertrain and chassis for the Himalayan 450 will be developed ground up. The launch could happen by the end of this year.

Harley Davidson X440

The Harley Davidson name is associated with the premium motorcycle segment. However, the brand is now looking forward to entering the entry-level space with the upcoming Harley Davidson X440. The motorcycle is being developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. It will use a single-cylinder engine with scrambler-like styling. The X440’s launch is around the corner, and the company has started revealing the teasers of this forthcoming scrambler.

Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler

The upcoming scrambler from the joint venture of Bajaj Triumph will be the key rival to the Harley Davidson X440. It is confirmed to launch in India on July 5. The motorcycle will use a single-cylinder thumper. It will ride on dual-purpose tyres, and there will be an aluminium swingarm. Furthermore, this Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler will get USD forks. Prices are expected to be around Rs 2.5-3 lakh, ex-showroom

Hero Karizma XMR 210

Revealed recently to dealers, the Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be hitting the showroom floors soon. The motorcycle gets a full fairing with twin headlamp setup. Moreover, it will house a single-cylinder engine underneath the fairing. It will be offered with features like turn-by-turn navigation, ABS modes and more. The XMR 210 will lock horns with the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, KTM RC 250 and more. It is likely to be priced around Rs 2.5 lakh.

KTM Duke 390

Yes, the KTM Duke 390 will also be receiving a major update this year. The naked streetfighter will get a cast-aluminium sub-frame, along with new tank shrouds. Some updates could also be made to its powertrain and suspension setup. The motorcycle has been spotted on test a couple of times by now. Therefore, it is expected to launch by the festive season this year.