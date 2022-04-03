Top 5 upcoming premium bikes to launch in India in 2022- Royal Enfield, KTM and more

The Indian auto industry is expected to release a variety of new vehicles in 2022. Several premium bikes are expected to be launched this year, and here is a list of the upcoming premium bikes for 2022. Several of these bikes have been making headlines for a while now for their spy shots and leaked specs.

Triumph Tiger 1200

For the 2022 model, Triumph's flagship adventure tourer bike, the Tiger 1200, gets a lighter chassis and depending on the variant selected, features will include an adjustable front visor, keyless start, a 7-inch TFT display, cornering ABS, traction control, hill hold, cruise control ,riding modes, heated grips and more.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 is powered by a 1,160cc three-cylinder engine making 150 PS of power and 130 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed transmission. In India, Triumph Tiger 1200 is expected to be launched by mid-2022.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is derived from the Meteor 350 that was launched in India in late 2020. It is expected to have smaller 17-inch alloy wheels and will likely be more affordable. In order to keep costs low, the company may also choose not to include the triple pod cluster found in Meteor. A single-cylinder, 349cc engine will likely power the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, just as it does on the Meteor 350.

2022 KTM RC390

KTM will soon launch its next-generation RC390 motorcycles in India. KTM's RC390 for 2022 will be made with a new split trellis frame that's completely

different from the previous model. The upcoming RC390 is also expected to have dual-channel cornering ABS, TFT instrument cluster (with Bluetooth capabilities) and adjustable front and rear suspension.

The KTM RC390 will be powered by a single-cylinder 373.27cc liquid-cooled engine producing 43.5 PS of power and 36 Nm of torqur, mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Meteor 650

According to spy-shots, Royal Enfield is also working on a 650cc cruiser for the Indian market and it will have a semi-digital instrument console, halogen headlamp, USD forks, alloy wheels, dual exhaust pipes and disc brakes on both wheels.

Royal Enfield Meteor will be powered by the same engine found in Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. The engine is a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder making 47.65 PS of power and 52 Nm of torque.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Triumph is all set to launch the 2022 Tiger Sport 660 in the Indian market on March 29 and the bike gets a sporty half fairing design with a tall visor at the front, twin LED headlights, and an LED taillight. Additionally, the motorcycle comes with a TFT instrument console (with Bluetooth capabilities), switchable traction control and USD front forks.

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is powered by a powered by a 660cc, inline-3 engine with 81 PS of power and 64 Nm of torque, mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

