Maruti Suzuki Adds Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto to Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest automaker, has released new connectivity features for the newly launched Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga. These features will be available via an Over-The-Air (OTA) update and customers can install the update via smartphones or download the same from Maruti Suzuki's official website. Maruti Suzuki had earlier rolled out similar connectivity updates for the new Brezza. The company’s flagship SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched with these features at the time of its debut in September 2022.

With the latest update, customers can now have Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in their vehicles. Maruti Suzuki Baleno customers will get Turn-By-Turn navigation on the Head Up Display (HUD). The new Baleno is the only vehicle in its segment to offer a HUD display.

On the other hand, Turn-By-Turn navigation is also available on the speedometer Multi-Information Display (MID) of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga and XL6. In addition to this, Ertiga and XL6 customers also get premium acoustic tuning “Surround Sense” powered by ARKAMYS, offering signature ambiences created to suit various moods.

Maruti Suzuki retails the Baleno and the XL6 through the NEXA dealerships, which offers a more premium range of the vehicles including the new Grand Vitara among others. The soon-to-be-launched Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door will also be launched through the NEXA chain of dealerships.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which is a 7-seater MPV is sold through the more mass-oriented ARENA dealerships, which offers vehicles like Swift, Wagon R among others.