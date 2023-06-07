Top 5 Wrapped Cars Of Bollywood Celebs: Disha Patani’s S-Class To Rohit Shetty’s Ford Mustang

Bollywood actors and their expensive luxury cars are often in the news. However, only a handful of actors plan to go the extra mile to modify their cars to show off the other side of their personalities. Well, some Bollywood actors and actresses have got their possessions wrapped in layers different from the stock paint scheme. No doubt, they look enticing. Thus, we thought of curating this list of the top 5 wrapped cars of Bollywood celebrities. So, sit tight and read on to find out which actor or actress has got the job done perfectly well.

Disha Patani - Mercedes-Benz S-Class

One of the youngest actresses in the industry - Disha Patani, has a spruced-up garage. It is home to a last-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is largely loved for its opulence and luxury traits. The actress, on the other hand, has got her limo wrapped in a shade of matte black, and it does look sinister. The car gives away the fact that the actress certainly knows to keep her cars uptight and spicy.

Ananya Pandey - Range Rover Sport

With the boxy British silhouette, the Range Rover Sport is a balance of bruteness and elegance. Well, Ananya Pandey has managed to make her set of wheels look more rad than the stock model by wrapping it in an Olive Green shade. This has helped her Range Rover Sport boast a stealth appeal.

Prakash Raj - Land Rover Defender

Actor Prakash Raj has one of the most capable sets of wheels on this list - Land Rover Defender. The actor is using it as his personal car, and it is also warped in a shade of matte black. To the humongous dimensions of the Defender, the colour suits perfectly well.

Ranveer Singh - Aston Martin Rapide S

The four-door Aston Martin Rapide S of the renowned actor Ranveer Singh now dons a new wrap. In the electric blue colour, the car is an attention seeker. The Rapide S can catch eyeballs even in the dullest of colours, but this electric blue hue wrap has taken the road presence to new heights. The Rapide S uses a 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine that generates a peak power output of 552 Bhp against 620 Nm of max torque.

Rohit Shetty - Ford Mustang GT

Action movie director - Rohit Shetty, has a wide garage that is full of flashy vehicles. However, the car taking space on this list from his garage is the Ford Mustang GT. Shetty has modified it with a new vinyl wrap, along with bonnet scoops, aftermarket alloy wheels, grille-integrated LED DRLs, and a performance exhaust.