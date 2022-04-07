हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG SL43 added to SL-Class lineup, gets F1 inspired engine

The new Mercedes-AMG is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor-assisted turbocharger which makes 383 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque and is mated to a 9-speed MCT gearbox box.

Mercedes-AMG SL43

Mercedes-AMG has added a new entry-level vehicle to its SL-Class roadster line-up: the Mercedes-AMG SL43. In contrast to its siblings, the Mercedes-AMG SL43 comes with a four-cylinder petrol engine instead of a twin-turbo V8 engine. As an AMG product, it isn't a typical roadster and features technology from Formula 1.

Mercedes-Benz's SL43 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with an electric motor in the turbocharger, much like the current Mercedes-AMG F1 engine. The technology comes directly from the automaker's Formula 1 efforts and uses a 48-volt electrical system to power the starter generator. The turbo is powered by a small electric motor that accelerates the shaft until exhaust gases pressure is enough to take over. Mercedes-AMG claims that as a result, the throttle response is smooth throughout the entire rev-range while also improving fuel efficiency.

In terms of styling, the SL43 is identical to the rest of the line-up, except for a few small changes to the lower front fascia vents, as well as a smooth rear without vertical vents. The SL43 also has oval exhaust tips and SL43 badging. Furthermore, the SL43 shares numerous features with the SL55 and SL63, including rear-wheel steering, numerous drive modes and the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

Also read: Honda Click 160 ethanol-ready scooter unveiled, India launch unconfirmed

The new Mercedes-AMG SL43's engine has 383 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque and is mated to a 9-speed MCT gearbox box (Multi-Clutch Transmission) which powers the rear wheels. During short periods, the starter-generator system can provide 15 PS of power boost, making the SL43 a mild hybrid vehicle.

According to Mercedes-AMG, the SL43 roadster is able to do 0-100 km/h in less than 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 275 km/h. The Mercedes-AMG SL43 comes standard with 19-inch wheels, while 20-inch and 21-inch wheels are optional.

