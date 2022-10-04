Toyota Fortuner SUV now costs more than Rs 50 lakh in India, check new PRICE here

Toyota Fortuner is one of the popular full-size SUVs in India, and the best-seller has not crossed the price limit of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. To be exact, the top-end model Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport is now priced at Rs 50.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The new price tag comes as a result of the most recent hike of Rs 77,000 by the Japanese automaker. It is to be noted that the automaker has hiked the prices of these vehicles multiple times, now breaching the Rs 50 lakh mark.

Furthermore, the prices of other vehicles of the brand, such as Toyota Innova Crysta, Vellfire, and Camry, have also increased. The prices of Innova Crysta have been raised by Rs 23,000. Similarly, the luxury MPV Vellfire saw an increase of Rs 1.85 lakh, and prices of Toyota Camry have been increased by Rs 90,000.

The price hike has been credited to the rising input costs that the automaker has to bear. The price hike for the Toyota Innova affects both the diesel and petrol units of the car.

Also read: Tata Motors reports record sales in September 2022: Nexon, Punch leads the growth

It is to be noted that the price hikes have not affected the sales of the company. The Japanese automaker has reported growth in its YoY sales number. In comparison to the same month last year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said on Saturday that its wholesales rose by 66 percent to 15,378 units in September. In September 2021, the automobile manufacturer, based in Bengaluru, delivered 9,284 cars to its dealers.

The automaker also informed that models like Toyota Fortuner, Legender, Innova Crysta, and Galnza played an important role in getting these numbers. TKM Associate Vice President - Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Atul Sood, said. "Our segment-leading models like the Fortuner, Legender, and the Innova Crysta petrol continue to garner customer orders whilst models like Glanza continue to clock promising wholesales as well as customer orders," he added.