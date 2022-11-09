Toyota Glanza CNG launched in India priced at Rs 8.43 lakh, bookings open for Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG

Japanese-Indian joint venture Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday signalled its foray into the compressed natural gas (CNG) powered segment. According to the company, car buyers now have the option of CNG fuel for Glanza and Hyryder models. The company has launched the Toyota Glanza CNG for the Indian market with a price of Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S variant and Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the G variant, along with a manual transmission powertrain.

Along with the launch, the brand has also opened bookings for the Toyota Glanza CNG for a booking amount of Rs 11,000. It is to be noted that the CNG version of the hatchback is a bit pricier compared to the other version. It will set you back Rs 95,000 more compared to the fossil fuel-powered same variant. Moreover, the Glanza is also the first car to have a factory-fit CNG kit.

The Toyota Glanza CNG continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine. The single 5-speed manual transmission option for the Glanza CNG is similar to that of the majority of CNG cars now on the market. The engine produces 90 horsepower and 113 Nm while running on gasoline alone but reduces to 77 hp and 98.5 Nm when running on CNG. The premium hatchback, according to Toyota, boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 30.61 km/kg.

Meanwhile, the company has also opened the booking for Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder too. The car can be booked with a token amount of Rs 25,000. However, the price of the mid-size SUV has not been revealed yet.

It is to be noted that after the launch, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be the only model in its segment to have a CNG-powered engine. The car is expected to have the Maruti Suzuki sourced 1.5-litre K15C, four-cylinder engine. Though, the specs of the engine are not out yet. But it is expected to have a mileage of 26.10 km/kg. This mileage will give it an edge over its rivals, like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.