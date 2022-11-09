Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation of Bihar's FIRST expressway on Nov 14, will connect Amas-Darbhanga

There are several expressways in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, but people will soon be able to travel on the first expressway specifically for Bihar. Bihar will shortly begin building of the 189-kilometer Amas-Darbhanga expressway. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, will travel to Bihar on November 14 to take part in the "Sant Samagam" in the Buxar district, where he will lay the cornerstone for this expressway project.

The 189-km expressway will start from Amas in Aurangabad district, located on Delhi-Kolkata NH-19, and will go all the way to NH-27 at the Nawada village in Darbhanga district, crossing seven districts, including Arwal, Jehanabad, Patna, Vaishali, and Samastipur.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG starts reaching dealerships, hinting at imminent launch: WATCH

The land acquisition of this ambitious project is almost completed and will be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project will be constructed in four packages, and the first package starts from Amas to Shivrampur at 55 km, the second package from Shivrampur to Ramnagar at 54.3 km, the third package from Rampur to Pal Dashara of 45 km, and the fourth package from Pal Dashara to Nawada of 44.1 km. The project's expected cost is Rs 6,000 crore, and NHAI has allotted the tender to three construction companies.

NHAI has set a deadline to complete the project by 2024. After the completion of this expressway project, it will connect north to south Bihar with a travel time of less than four hours. NHAI has notified this expressway as NH-119D.

Meanwhile, talking about the road safety issues Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari pointed out that one important problem is that there's no fear of the law among some sort of people, which has led to an increase in accidents. Further, the Minister stated that people should obey rules as the Ministry aims to reduce accidents by 50 percent.

"People should obey the rules, one important problem is that there's no fear of the law among some sort of people. We aim to reduce 50% of accidents," Union minister Nitin Gadkari said in a statement. Gadkari also pointed out that there are around 5 lakh accidents and most victims belong to the age group of 18-34.

With inputs from IANS