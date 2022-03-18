हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Toyota

Toyota Glanza vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno– Variant wise price comparison

The new Toyota Glanza has been launched in India updated with new alloy wheels, a new bumper, new LED lights and features like HUD, a new bigger infotainment touchscreen among other things.

Toyota Glanza vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno– Variant wise price comparison
Image for representation

The facelifted Toyota Glanza is now available in India. It's based on the recently-launched 2022 Maruti Baleno facelift, with minor cosmetic tweaks but no technical differences. 

The Toyota Glanza is roughly Rs 4,500 more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki Baleno base trim. Mid-level trims are Rs 10,500 to Rs 15,000 more expensive and Rs 20,000 more expensive for top trims, indicating a large price difference between the two automobiles.

The base models of both hatchbacks include a number of standard features, including LED taillights, automatic climate control, power windows, keyless entry, rear defoggers, semi-digital instrument clusters, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, and 15-inch steel wheels. 

Read also: Tamil superstar Vijay lands in another controversy due to his imported Rolls-Royce

Both cars top trim come with LED fog-lamps, electrically-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), 16-inch alloy wheels, head-up display (HUD), 360-degree parking camera, push-button start/stop, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 4.2-inch multi-colour Multi Information Display. For safety both comes equipped with six airbags compared to dual airbags of the base trim.

The powertrain of the Glanza consists of a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder DualJet K12N petrol engine (same unit as the Baleno’s) giving out 90bhp and 113Nm of max torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-Speed AMT.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ToyotaMaruti SuzukiGlanzaBaleno
Next
Story

Railways refuse to reduce speed of trains to prevent elephant deaths, says not viable

Must Watch

Over 200 people vandalise, loot Iskcon temple in Dhaka
PT1M16S

Over 200 people vandalise, loot Iskcon temple in Dhaka