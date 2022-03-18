Toyota Glanza vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno– Variant wise price comparison

The facelifted Toyota Glanza is now available in India. It's based on the recently-launched 2022 Maruti Baleno facelift, with minor cosmetic tweaks but no technical differences.

The Toyota Glanza is roughly Rs 4,500 more expensive than the Maruti Suzuki Baleno base trim. Mid-level trims are Rs 10,500 to Rs 15,000 more expensive and Rs 20,000 more expensive for top trims, indicating a large price difference between the two automobiles.

The base models of both hatchbacks include a number of standard features, including LED taillights, automatic climate control, power windows, keyless entry, rear defoggers, semi-digital instrument clusters, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, and 15-inch steel wheels.

Both cars top trim come with LED fog-lamps, electrically-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), 16-inch alloy wheels, head-up display (HUD), 360-degree parking camera, push-button start/stop, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 4.2-inch multi-colour Multi Information Display. For safety both comes equipped with six airbags compared to dual airbags of the base trim.

The powertrain of the Glanza consists of a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder DualJet K12N petrol engine (same unit as the Baleno’s) giving out 90bhp and 113Nm of max torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-Speed AMT.

