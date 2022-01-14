Toyota Hilux listed on website ahead of launch on Jan 20, official teaser out

Right from the start of 2022, Toyota India is all set to tap into a new market with the new Toyota Hilux. The Japanese carmaker has already announced the launching date of the Toyota Hilux after the successful launch of the 2022 Toyota Camry.

With the teaser of Hilux, we get an idea of what the Truck will look like. Along with that, it is essential to know that the bookings for the Hilux are now open, for Rs 1 lakh. However, the deliveries of the truck will commence in March.

Launching the Hilux, Toyota is entering the market of Pick up trucks in India, which doesn't have many contenders. The only competition for Hilux in the segment will be Isuzu V-cross. This new unexplored territory can benefit Toyota if the price range suits the Indian market.

Read also: All-new upcoming Mahindra Scorpio spotted doing extreme off-roading in Ladakh, check here

The Toyota Hilux is being built on the same IMV-2 platform, the same as the Toyota Fortuner or Innova Crysta, which is produced in India itself. The use of this platform can help Toyota control the cost of the Hilux.

When it comes to the Hilux's design, it consistently portrays a big stature and a muscular design decorated with LED DRLs and bi-LED projector beams. The rear end gives a similar aggressive feel to the LED taillamps.

It gets alloy wheels and chrome plating across the whole body. It gets a wheelbase of about 3 meters and a length of 5.3 meters. On the scale, the Hilux is precisely what a truck is supposed to be, big and bulky. It gets five colours on its palette: red, silver, grey, super white, grey, super white and pearl white.

The cabin is congruently loaded with features like an 8.0-inch infotainment touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Hilux offers front row ventilated seats and automatic climate control for the top variants.

The chances are that it will get the dual-cab version. Though looking at the Isuzu D-Max already in the Indian market, it might offer the single cab variant for commercial use.

There are high chances that Hilux will get just one engine option mimicking the engine offered by the Toyota in Fortuner. It is a 2.8-litre diesel engine working with a 6-speed manual gearbox churning out a 204 hp and 420 Nm of torque, Though there is an option of automatic transmission with the max torque of 500 Nm. Not to mention that it has 4WD with electronic differential locks.

Live TV

#mute