Toyota Hilux pickup truck bookings open in India, price announcement in March

On January 20, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the iconic SUV model Hilux in the country with deliveries expected to begin in April. The automaker, which is a joint venture between the Japanese Toyota Motor Company and Kirloskar Group, has commenced bookings for the model, however, the price of the model is scheduled to be revealed in March 2022.

The company noted that the vehicle would come with a 2.8 diesel powertrain mated to both manual and automatic transmissions. The model comes with a 4X4 drive and a water wading capacity of 700 mm among other safety and convenience features. Globally, the Hilux sales have surpassed 20 million units in over 180 countries.

The model comes with various first-in-segment features like an electronic drive switch, electronic diff lock, and downhill assist control. It also features 7 airbags, vehicle stability control, and hill assist control. The automatic transmission (AT) variants generate 204 HP of power and torque output of 500 Nm, while the manual trims generate 204 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque. All variants come with a 4X4 drivetrain enabling customers to engage in off-roading activities.

"We begin an amazing journey with the launch of an iconic vehicle known for extreme toughness across terrains of the world. The name Hilux needs no introduction, as its global sales have already surpassed 20 million units. This much-awaited lifestyle vehicle is best suited for off-roading adventures and daily city drives," TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura told reporters in an online event.

"The Hilux will cater to the customer demands and hopefully spawn a new genre in the country. Further, this launch will set the path for us in India to welcome many more new customers to the Toyota family," Yoshimura stated. The model is being produced at the company's Bidadi plant in Karnataka with around 30 percent of localized content. Elaborating on the new product, TKM Executive Vice President of Sales and Customer Service Tadashi Asazuma said that considering the customer expectations around the SUV and the segment, this seems to be a good time to introduce Hilux in the country.

"There are many 4x4 enthusiasts who are eagerly waiting for this car. But how big the recreational segment can become in India depends on how much variety of lifestyle we can give to the customer - they should be able to just take their luggage and go outside for a family trip anytime," he noted. The 4x4 vehicles are getting popular with camping culture increasing, so the segment is picking up, Asazuma said.

He further added that the model would be sold from its dealerships all across the country. "We will be going for nationwide sales since India has a variety of road conditions and this vehicle can meet all expectations," Asazuma said. When asked if the model could be exported from India, he said, "As of now, we are not planning to export. We are focussing all our attention on the Indian domestic market as of now."

With inputs from PTI

