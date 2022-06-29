There are mushrooms everywhere when it rains, which implies that when there’s demand, there’s supply. To address the demand for SUVs that the Indian market has shown in recent years, Toyota has now tightened its seat belts and is ready to take the covers off the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. The mid-size hybrid SUV is being teased by the Japanese carmaker on a regular basis. The teasers are managing to keep the audience enthralled but they aren’t short of details either. The new one reveals that the forthcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be equipped with an AWD layout. Well, it is making us excited about the upcoming Toyota.

The new teaser shows a text, “ It’s HY time for the road less travelled.” Earlier, the teasers confirmed that the new Toyota SUV will come with a hybrid powertrain. The show doesn’t come to an end here. The teaser videos have also shown some exterior and interior highlights of the upcoming SUV. Well, for now, we can tell you that the Toyota Hyryder will don an athletic stance with a robust road presence. Helping it in this regard will be the aggressive front-end.

A vertically-split headlamps setup, accompanied by a large air dam will be seen on the nose. Around the sides, a set of diamond-cut alloy wheels will be seen, whereas a Hybrid badge will be fixed below the ORVM. Around the rear fascia, slim LED tail lamps are visible in the teaser video.

Talking of the powertrain options, a 1.5L NA petrol motor will remain constant on both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid options. The latter is likely to make the Hyryder boast a class-leading mileage figure. Also, it will be the only SUV in its segment to offer the option of a strong-hybrid powertrain. Once launched, the Toyota Hyryder will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and likes.