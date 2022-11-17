Toyota Innova Hycross exterior leaks ahead of official debut, looks sharp: Check here

Toyota Innova Hycross is ready to make its debut by the end of this month. However, the design of the hybrid MPV has leaked prior to its official reveal. The image shows the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross without any camo, giving a glimpse of its sharp looks. The MPV dons sharp lines and creases, and it does manage to carry the Innova Crysta’s essence to some extent. On the whole, the design looks evolutionary when compared to the outgoing model’s. The Innova Hycross will also be sold in international markets like Indonesia, Thailand and more as Kijang Zenix and Innova Zenix.

Talking of design details, the front end wears a prominent hexagonal radiator grille, which is complemented by a pair of slim LED headlamps. Lower down on the bumper, fog lamp housings are connected to each other. The grille also houses a front camera, while the Toyota logo will hide a radar underneath.

Towards the sides, the Innova Hycross gets a set of 18-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish. The MPV now gets a revised DLO and a prominent shoulder line. Also, for some added butchness, black cladding is used around the length, which also runs across the wheel arches.

The Innova Hycross will feature an all-new design for the dashboard with integrated cup holders ahead of side AC vents. Moreover, a large touchscreen will be seen in the centre of the dash. The freestanding unit is expected to be a 9-inch display. Also, for the first time ever, the Innova will come with a panoramic sunroof, while the roof-mounted AC vents for second and third-row passengers will be retained.

Yes, the new-gen Innova will use a monocoque chassis with an FWD layout. Under the bonnet, there will be a 2.0L engine, propelling on the Atkinson cycle to be used with an electric motor and a battery pack. The strong hybrid setup is likely to return a mileage of around 18 kmpl, while the peak power output could be rated at 200 PS. Prices for the Toyota Innova Hycross might start from around Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.