Toyota Innova Hycross vs Kia Carens spec comparison: Features, engine and more

Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV has been recently unveiled in India and comes as a threat to others in the segment. When talking about MPVs, discussions about Kia Carens are inevitable. And being the top seller for its brand in the MPV category Kia Carens poses a threat to the market space of Hycross. Moreover, Both cars are comparatively newer ones in the Indian market and will be competing for the consumer's attention. Hence, we are pitting these MPVs against each other to find out which one of them is a better option for consumers looking for an MPV.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Kia Carens: Dimensions

Toyota Innova Hycross carries forward the legacy of its predecessors while keeping up with modern times. The MPV on the scale is 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. Compared to the Kia Carens, which stands at 4,540 mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,708mm in height. Looking at these numbers, it is evident that Innova Hycross is bigger and hence might offer better space.

Also read: Skoda reports BI-FOLD increase in sales for November; Kushaq, Slavia help bolstering numbers

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Kia Carens: Features

On the features front, Toyota Innova Hycross comes loaded with features laid out in completely revamped interiors. The MPV gets features like ambient lighting, wood finish in cabin, quilted leather seats, panoramic sunroof, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more.

On the side, Kia Carens comes with features like a fully digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch TFT, AC vents for the second and third-row with automatic AC, front-row ventilated seats, BOSE sound system, multiple driving modes, sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charger, air purifier, electric double folding second-row seats et al.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Kia Carens: Engine

The Toyota Innova Hycross, in terms of powertrain, has the upper hand because of its hybrid engine. The MPV is powered by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine churning out 187 Nm of torque and 186 hp. The engine without a hybrid system can produce a maximum of 174 horsepower and 197 Nm of torque. They are each connected to a CVT-Gearbox.

Kia Carens is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.5-litre petrol engine and the second is a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The 1.5-litre engine produces a 113 bhp peak torque of 144 Nm, combined with a six-speed manual transmission. However, the 1.4-litre turbocharged engine packs 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque, working 7-speed dual-clutch transmission controlled by paddle shifters.