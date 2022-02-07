हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Toyota

Toyota offering discounts upto Rs 20,000 on Glanza and Urban Cruiser

Following the trend of giving discounts on cars, Japanese automaker Toyota has put up offers of upto Rs 10,000 on its cars, depending on the model.

Toyota offering discounts upto Rs 20,000 on Glanza and Urban Cruiser
Toyota Glanza

Many car manufacturers have started giving discounts and offers on their multiple models to grow their sales. Following the trend, Japanese carmaker Toyota has also made some offers on their cars for February 2022.

The Toyota Glanza, the look-alike of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota's very affordable model, is available with Rs 10,000 cash discount. Aside from that, a Rs 10,000 exchange incentive is being offered on the hatchback in February.

Another car from Toyota, the Urban Cruiser, a compact SUV, is also getting the benefits of Rs 10,000 for an exchange offer. The other bigger cars of the brand names, Fortuner, Fortuner Legender, Innova Crysta, Vellfire and the sedan Camry, don't have any discounts or offers as of now.

Read also: Kia Carens launch date revealed, official fuel efficiency leaked

Along with that, it is important to note that Toyota Hilux will soon be in the markets and will go on sale by March. With that in mind, Toyota is also planning to develop some models in partnership with Maruti.

Expectations are Toyota will soon bring a Belta, which is supposed to be the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Rumion the rebadge version of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

