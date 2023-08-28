Toyota Rumion Launched In India At Rs 10.29 Lakh, Ertiga-Based MPV Gets 6 Variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has officially announced the start of bookings and the prices of its latest offering - Toyota Rumion, which was unveiled earlier this month. Available in six grades, this extraordinary new compact B-MPV is expected to set new standards with its unmatched space and comfort, excellent fuel efficiency, stylish and premium exterior design. The latest offering by TKM will be available at attractive ex-showroom prices from Rs. 10.29 lakh to Rs. 13.68 lakh with deliveries expected to commence from 8th of September onwards.

Toyota Rumion Design

To some extent, yes. The Rumion quintessentially is an Ertiga but with Innova Crysta-inspired front grille and bumper. It gets triangular fog lamp housing, along with a chrome-perimetered hexagonal radiator grille. The alloy wheel design is changed too.

Toyota Rumion Interior

Some subtle cosmetic changes are made to the interior as well. It continues with the three-row 7-seater layout. Also, Toyota has confirmed that a total of 6 variants of the Rumion will be on sale. Along with all the features that an Ertiga is sold with, the Rumion additionally gets Toyota i-Connect.

Toyota Rumion Specs

This 7-seater MPV is powered by the 1.5-litre K series petrol engine, featuring the Neo Drive (ISG) technology and E-CNG technology, ensuring fuel efficiency of 20.51 km/l for the Petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg for the CNG variant. The Rumion is available in 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT configurations.

Also Read - Kia Sonet HTK+ Variant Launched With Sunroof At Rs 9.76 Lakh: Check Details

Making the announcement, Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President - Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We feel deeply humbled and honoured by the overwhelming response in terms of customer enquiries that the All New Toyota Rumion has received. We are delighted to announce the commencement of bookings and the prices for the much-awaited All New Toyota Rumion that starts from Rs. 10,29,000. Delivery of the vehicles for the customer who book the All New Toyota Rumion, will commence from 8th of September 2023.