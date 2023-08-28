Kia Sonet HTK+ Variant Launched With Sunroof At Rs 9.76 Lakh: Check Details

Kia India, is now offering an electric sunroof in its Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant. This exciting addition enhances the premium and value quotient of the Kia Sonet’s offerings at an attractive price point of Rs 9.76 lakh. Sonet has already captured the trust and admiration of more than 3.3 lakh customers in the last 3 years. The integration of an electric sunroof into the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ perfectly aligns with the surging demand for this desirable feature, increasingly influencing the car-buying decisions of modern consumers.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, “Sonet's journey has been defined by its ability to redefine norms and enhance drive experiences. With the addition of the electric sunroof to the Smartstream G1.2 HTK+variant, we are pushing the boundaries of luxury and value, catering to the discerning needs of our customers. This reaffirms our dedication to provide an exceptional Kia ownership experience that leaves a lasting impression.”

Launched in 2020, the Sonet has been an incredibly successful product for Kia, helping the brand establish its foothold in the sub-four-meter segment in India. Recently, Kia has launched a 3-year free maintenance and 5-year warranty coverage along with a zero down payment option.

Also Read - 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Lakh: Design, Specs, Features, Price

Besides the new electric sunroof, the Kia Sonet comes with a Smartstream 1.2-litre petrol engine developing 83 PS and 115 Nm of peak torque and 20.32cm (8.0”) Touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple Carplay with wireless phone projection, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, Fully Automatic Air Conditioner & Auto Headlamps.

The Sonet is also available with a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. The three-pot motor is capable of pushing out a peak power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of max torque. It can be had mated to either a 6-speed IMT or a 7-speed DCT.