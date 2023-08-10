Toyota Rumion: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Derived MPV Unveiled In India - Details

Toyota-Maruti Suzuki alliance will soon give birth to another badge-engineered car. This time around, it is Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s turn to be retailed with a Toyota badge. The upcoming Toyota Rumion is finally unveiled in India, after already being on sale in various international markets. The Rumion to Toyota will be what Invicto is to Maruti Suzuki. The Ertiga certainly is the best-selling model in its segment, and therefore, it is a strong opportunity for Toyota to make profits. The Ertiga-based Rumion will be launched in India soon, as the festive season is nearing.

Toyota Rumion: Visually Different Than Ertiga?

To some extent, yes. The Rumion quintessentially is an Ertiga but with Innova Crysta-inspired front grille and bumper. It gets triangular fog lamp housing, along with a chrome-perimetered hexagonal radiator grille. The alloy wheel design is changed too.



Toyota Rumion: Different Inside?

Some subtle cosmetic changes are made to the interior as well. It continues with the three-row 7-seater layout. Also, Toyota has confirmed that a total of 3 variants of the Rumion will be on sale. Along with all the features that an Ertiga is sold with, the Rumion will additionally get Toyota i-Connect.

Toyota Rumion: Mechanical Diversity?

Maruti Suzuki’s K15C motor will do duties on the Toyota Rumion. The 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine is capable of producing a peak power output of 103 Hp and 137 Nm of max torque. There will be two gearbox choices on offer - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The Rumion will further get the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. The claimed mileage figure for the Rumion stands at 20.15 kmpl and 26.11 km/kg.