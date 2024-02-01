Toyota Sales Nearly Double-Up In Jan 2024 On YoY Basis; Sale Of Innova, Fortuner Currently Paused

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), continued to demonstrate a strong wholesale performance by selling 24,609 units for January of 2024 - this is the highest-ever monthly wholesale for the company in India. The company achieved sales of 23,197 units in the domestic market, with an additional 1,412 units of The Urban Cruiser Hyryder being exported. This achievement represents a significant growth of 92% compared to the same period last year when the company sold 12,835 wholesale units. Furthermore, in the preceding month of December 2023, TKM had sold 22,867 units.

Sales in the month of January ’2024 stood at a record high wholesale of 24,609 units, 92% higher than the same period last year. The company’s MPV and SUV offerings continue to be our greatest strength with major contributions from the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Legender. Other offerings such as the Camry Hybrid, Glanza, Hilux, Vellfire and the Rumion too have fuelled our growth story.

Sales Of Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Stopped In India

In a surprising turn of events, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has decided to temporarily halt the dispatch of select diesel-powered models from its popular lineup, including the Hilux, Innova Crysta, and Fortuner. This decision comes in the wake of irregularities discovered in horsepower output certification tests conducted on three diesel engine models.

Toyota Certification Test Irregularities:

Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), an affiliate of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), revealed that the irregularities specifically pertain to the 'smoothing' of power and torque curves. However, it is crucial to note that these irregularities did not result in any overstatement or false claims regarding powertrain-related values. Toyota is actively working with relevant authorities to re-confirm the data used for the certification of the affected vehicles.