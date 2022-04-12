हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Toyota

Toyota Urban Cruiser gets 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

The Toyota Urban Cruiser received 4-stars for adult occupant safety, earning 13.52 points out of a potential 17, while the SUV earned 3-stars for child occupant safety, earning 36.68 points out of a possible 49.

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Global NCAP test

In the most recent phase of the Global NCAP (GNCAP) safety evaluation programme, the Toyota Urban Cruiser received a four-star rating for adult occupant protection by scoring 13.52 points on a possible 17 points.  When it comes to child safety, the Urban Cruiser scored 36.68 out of 49 possible points, a three-star rating. To be clear, the model examined here is a base model. Hyundai's Creta and new i20 were also tested in this round. 

When tested in September 2018, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received a similar rating. As for safety, it scored 12.51 on the adult occupant scale and 17.93 on the child occupant scale, but since it's a Toyota, we expected some improvements to be made to the vehicle to enhance safety, and they appear to have done so.

For adult occupant protection, the driver and passenger's head and neck protection were deemed adequate, while the vehicle's body was evaluated as stable and capable of withstanding additional loads. Drivers' and passengers' knees were found to have only limited protection from components beneath the dashboard. 

Read also: Hyundai Creta SUV awarded 3-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test

In terms of child occupant protection, the standard installation of ISOFIX child seat mounts (which are clearly indicated) contributed to the SUV's high score for safety for children who ride in the vehicle. It was also claimed to protect the dummy's head and chest, which were both 1.5-year-olds.

In addition to the Brezza, the Toyota Urban Cruiser also competes with the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite in the small SUV category. Only the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 have received the complete 5 stars in the testing from these other rivals.

At 1324 kg, the Toyota Urban Cruiser comes with an antilock braking system and twin airbags as standard across all variants. Aside from frontal-offset testing, the SUV has not yet undergone any side-impact testing.

