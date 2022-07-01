Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled, India's first hybrid mid-SUV

Toyota has officially announced its entry into the C-SUV segment of the Indian market with the unveiling of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder for the Indian market. The new SUV will be the Japanese automaker's face to compete against the models in the same segment, such as Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, and more such models. Moreover, it is expected to establish the automaker in the aforementioned market.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Design

Talking about the exteriors, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a differently designed front fascia with more of a modern appeal for the consumers. To add to it, it carries a sleek design on the front executed with slim LED DRLs right beneath the chrome garnished bumper of the SUV. Moreover, the bumper sports the headlamps with a bit of different design compared to other Toyota cars. This design scheme continues to the rear end with slender tail lamps accentuated by the company's emblem right in the center.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Interiors and features

Being a new car, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's interior projects the 'newness' and comfort one might want with sout touch interiors and a Toyota insignia on the steering wheel with controls. The new SUV is also loaded with multiple features like 6 Airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, automatic climate control, 9-inch infotainment touch screen, wirless charger and Toyota iconnect with 55 plus features and more.

Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022 India unveil LIVE updates: Design, features, engine and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Powertrain

With a hybrid powertrain, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sets itself apart from its rivals. The Hyryder comes standard with a 1.5L TNGA NA engine with self-charging hybrid technology and the options of the 1.5-liter K-series engine. Moreover, the SUV offers various modes.