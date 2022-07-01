Toyota is all set to unveil the Urban Cruiser Hyryder today in India. This new SUV is set to mark Toyota's entry into the C-SUV segment in the Indian market. Moreover, this is the first SUV from the automaker, which is expected to have a Hybrid powertrain. Besides the Hyryder, Toyota Camry and Vellfire are the other hybrid vehicles from the Japanese automaker in the Indian market. The new hybrid SUV is also expected to stir up market competition because of its features and the new powertrain. Until now, Toyota has only given slight glimpses of the SUV, keeping most of the details a secret, but here's what we know.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Design

Based on the teaser, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to have a size decent enough to make its appearance bigger than a Hyundai Creta. Well, a length of approximately 4.3 meters might be expected. We can confirm that the design will be a bit change from the monotonous ones we are used to by now.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, internally known as D22, is anticipated to have a roomy cabin. Even a loaded one will be used. The package will include extras like a 360-degree parking camera, electric sunroof, powered front seats, automated climate control, a big touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV India unveiling today: Here’s what to expect? Design, Features and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Powertrain

Based on the present information, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get a hybrid powertrain working with a combination of a combustion engine and an electric motor. Moreover, it is expected to have a 1.5-lite NA petrol engine as standard with multiple transmission options in the package. Just like any other hybrid car, the fuel efficiency numbers on the Hyryder are expected to be good enough to give it an advantage over the competition.