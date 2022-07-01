Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder India unveil LIVE updates: Design, features, engine and more
Toyota is ready to unveil the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in the Indian market today, which down the line is also expected to be launched as a re-badged version by Maruti Suzuki.
- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will have HUD
- It is also expected to have upgraded safety
- The compact SUV will also have a 9-inch infotainment touch screen
Toyota is all set to unveil the Urban Cruiser Hyryder today in India. This new SUV is set to mark Toyota's entry into the C-SUV segment in the Indian market. Moreover, this is the first SUV from the automaker, which is expected to have a Hybrid powertrain. Besides the Hyryder, Toyota Camry and Vellfire are the other hybrid vehicles from the Japanese automaker in the Indian market. The new hybrid SUV is also expected to stir up market competition because of its features and the new powertrain. Until now, Toyota has only given slight glimpses of the SUV, keeping most of the details a secret, but here's what we know.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Design
Based on the teaser, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to have a size decent enough to make its appearance bigger than a Hyundai Creta. Well, a length of approximately 4.3 meters might be expected. We can confirm that the design will be a bit change from the monotonous ones we are used to by now.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Interior and features
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, internally known as D22, is anticipated to have a roomy cabin. Even a loaded one will be used. The package will include extras like a 360-degree parking camera, electric sunroof, powered front seats, automated climate control, a big touchscreen infotainment system, and more.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Powertrain
Based on the present information, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get a hybrid powertrain working with a combination of a combustion engine and an electric motor. Moreover, it is expected to have a 1.5-lite NA petrol engine as standard with multiple transmission options in the package. Just like any other hybrid car, the fuel efficiency numbers on the Hyryder are expected to be good enough to give it an advantage over the competition.
The list of Toyota's hybrid cars will increase with the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder, it will be the third car to have the hybrid powertrain system.
The covers from the first Hybrid SUV of Toyota are to be lifted today until now the Japanese automaker has been marketing the SUV as a 'self-charging hybrid electric vehicle.'