Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG coming this month: Price, features, variants

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is one of the most frugal SUVs in the Indian market. It is offered with two engine options - 1.5L NA petrol with mild hybrid tech and 1.5L strong-hybrid setup. While the former helps the Hyryder with an approachable price tag, the latter aids it with a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl. The strong-hybrid architecture is certainly more expensive than the mild-hybrid powertrain, and thus Toyota has announced plans to launch CNG variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The company is likely to launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG in India this month itself, and here are some important details about it.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG: Variants

In the CNG guise, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will retail in two variants - G and S, with a 5-speed manual transmission only. The 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol motor will be offered with these variants, which churns out a peak power output of 105 PS and 138 Nm. With CNG as fuel, these numbers will reduce slightly.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG: Features

Toyota Urban Cruiser’s S and G trims are fairly loaded on the inside. The lower-spec S trim comes fitted with shark fin antenna, projector headlamps, tinted glasses, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, vehicle stability control, side impact beam, 7-inch touchscreen, front centre armrest, cruise control, keyless entry and more. The G trim, on the other hand, has more features, including LED headlamps, rear wiper, larger 9-inch touchscreen, auto-dimming IRVM, curtain and side airbags, auto headlamps, and alloy wheels.

In the petrol-only avatar, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s G and S trims are priced at Rs 14.34 lakh and Rs 12.28 lakh, respectively. These prices are for the manual grades and are ex-showroom only. With a factory-fitted CNG kit, an increment of roughly Rs 1 lakh.