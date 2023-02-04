topStoriesenglish2569515
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid SUV Prices Hiked by Rs 50,000; Now Starts at Rs 15.61 Lakh

The price hike of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder affects the three hybrid variants of the car, changing its starting price of Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 15.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Feb 04, 2023

Toyota has revised the prices of its mid-sized hybrid SUV, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. With this revision now, the strong-hybrid variants of the car will now be costlier by Rs 50,000 in the Indian market. With these changes effective, the difference in numbers can be seen on the price tags of the S, G, and V trims of the model. the price of the hybrid variants of the SUV now starts at Rs 15.61 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S trim and goes up to 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the V trim of the vehicle.

It is to be noted that this is the first time the Japanese automaker has made changes in the price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. However, the company has been making changes in the price of other models, like the Toyota Fortuner, to cope with the rising input costs of manufacturing vehicles.

It is to be noted that the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was developed in partnership with Maruti Suzuki and is one of the first hybrid vehicles in its segment. The hybrid trims of the car seek power from Toyota’s 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine, giving out 92 hp and 122 Nm of peak torque, mated with an eCVT gearbox. To aid the engine, the car gets an electric motor producing 79 hp and 141 Nm of torque, and combined, they produce 114hp.  

A 0.76kWh lithium-ion battery powers the robust hybrid system, which according to Toyota, has a 29.97kph fuel economy. Besides the hybrid version, the Toyota Hyryder is also a CNG version in the market which claims to offer users a mileage of 26.6 km per Kg. These numbers give the SUV an advantage over its competition in the segment. To be specific, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder competes against other models like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and others in India.

