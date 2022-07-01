Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been unveiled in India and has entered the market with a bang. The new SUV comes loaded with a bunch of features and, most importantly, an all-wheel-drive system which is a fair advantage against the competition. In the Indian market, the Japanese SUV will take on the Korean giant Hyundai Creta. Both these SUVs are pretty capable and worthy of standing against each other. Moreover, Creta is very close to being the arch-rival of the Hyryder. Here we have a spec comparison of the SUVs to find out which is the better of the two.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta: Dimensions

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a slightly longer compared to the Hyundai Creta. Looking at the stats, the Hyryder has a length of 4,365 mm, a width of 1,765 mm, and a height of 1,635 mm. On the other hand, Hyundai Creta stands at 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height. Moreover, the difference continues to the wheelbase as well. Hyryder has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm, and Creta has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta: Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is quite rich in the features front, it gets HUD, a 360-parking camera, ventilated seats, 6 airbags, and much more. Comparing it to the Hyundai Creta, it gets similar features but misses one or two of them. To name a few, it has front-row ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, an air purifier, and much more.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta: Engines

The Hyruder gets the biggest advantage with its hybrid powertrain and two engine options in the form of a 1.5-liter TNGA engine with electric motors with the option of a 1.5-liter K-series engine. Whereas Hyundai Creta is powered by a 1.5-liter MPi Petrol and a 1.4-liter Kappa turbo GDi petrol. It also gets a diesel engine in the form of a 1.5-liter U2 CRDi engine.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta: Price

The price of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has not been revealed yet but it is expected to have a price range between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, which is a significantly higher price range compared to its rival. Hyundai Creta is priced at Rs 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.18 lakh (ex-showroom).