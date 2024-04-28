Trial Run for Vande Metro and Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains To Start Soon: Reports

Indian Railways is set to begin the trials of Vande Metro and Vande Bharat Sleeper trains soon. These trains are designed to cater to different travel needs, offering comfortable and efficient journeys for passengers across various routes.

According to some media reports, Indian Railways will kick off the trial run of short-distance Vande Metro trains in July. These trains are specifically designed for routes covering distances between 100 to 250 kilometres.

Routes and Features:

The Vande Metro trains will connect approximately 124 cities, including Lucknow-Kanpur, Agra-Mathura, Delhi-Rewari, Bhubaneswar-Balasore, and Tirupati-Chennai. These AC trains will feature 12 coaches each, equipped with large automatic doors and side seats to accommodate more passengers. They are designed for high acceleration and will have ample space for standing passengers.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains:

Indian Railways will commence the trial runs for the sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains in May. These trains are designed for long-distance journeys, which will cover routes exceeding 1,000 kilometres. The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will provide a comfortable and affordable travel option for passengers travelling between distant destinations.

Indian Railways is also planning on modernizing its trains. According to reports, 50 push-pull variant Amrit Bharat trains will be introduced in the current fiscal year. These trains, which feature an engine at both ends, offer enhanced convenience for long-distance passengers at competitive prices. In the future, the Amrit Bharat trains will undergo further upgrades, including a cone-shaped nose similar to European trains, with an expected rollout by 2026. The railway authorities aim to deploy around 400 such modernized trains to meet growing passenger demands.