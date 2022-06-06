TV host and dancer Raghav Juyal buys BMW X5 SUV, prices start at Rs 80 lakh

Dancer turned actor Raghav Juyal has bought a new BMW X5 SUV who's price starts at Rs 80 lakh. Raghav can be seen unveiling his car in a viral video. The specifications of his car include a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol, six-cylinder engine with 335bhp and 450Nm of power outputs. After successfully making a name for himself in hosting dance shows, the actor is all set to appear in Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.