TV host and dancer Raghav Juyal buys BMW X5 SUV, prices start at Rs 80 lakh

Dancer turned actor Raghav Juyal has bought a new BMW X5 SUV who's price starts at Rs 80 lakh. Raghav can be seen unveiling his car in a viral video. The specifications of his car include a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol, six-cylinder engine with 335bhp and 450Nm of power outputs. After successfully making a name for himself in hosting dance shows, the actor is all set to appear in Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.