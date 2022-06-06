Delhi Metro: Blue Line services affected due to technical snag

The Blue Metro line corridor connecting Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali was impacted due to a technical snag on June 6, official sources said."Blue Line Update Delay in Services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

Blue Line Update Delay in Services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) June 6, 2022

The entire Blue Line has been impacted due to a snag in the OHE (overhead equipment) at Yamuna Bank station. Trains are being run at a slower speed than usual, an official source said.

Also read: Rail passengers can now book 24 train tickets a month on IRCTC, Indian Railways explains how!

The branch line to Vaishali diverges from the main Blue Line at Yamuna Bank metro station.

(With inputs from PTI)