TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect Launched In India At Rs 96,855: Design, Features, Specs

TVS Motor Company has introduced the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 enabled with SmartXonnect in the country at a starting price of Rs 96,855, ex-showroom. It comes with advanced connected features which is set to create a new benchmark in the segment with first-in-class features for its connected customers. The scooter comes in two new colours, Elegant Red and Matte Copper Bronze in the new SmartXonnect variant. The brand has added a few more features to the scooter to make it a competitive offering in the market.

SmartXonnect Technology

The integration of SmartXonnect in the TVS Jupiter 125 offers riders a wide range of functionalities when connected to their smartphones paired with an exclusive TVS Connect mobile App, available on Android and iOS platforms. Some of the key features include:

Turn-by-Turn Navigation: This feature provides riders with real-time navigation guidance, making it easier to find their way to their destination.

Voice Assistance: Riders can use voice commands for various functions, enhancing convenience and safety while on the go.

Call and Message Notifications: The scooter can display incoming call and message notifications, allowing riders to stay connected without taking their eyes off the road.

Alerts from Social Media Platforms and Food/Shopping Apps: Notifications from popular social media platforms and food/shopping apps are also displayed on the digital cluster, keeping riders updated with their online networks.

Real-Time Sports Scores: Access to real-time sports scores ensures that riders can stay updated on their favourite sports events like Cricket & Football.

eather Updates: Weather information helps riders plan their journeys better by knowing the current conditions.

News Updates: Riders can also stay informed about the latest news while on the move.

Alongside, the new TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect variant continues to impress with its commitment to offering segment-first features. The inclusion of features like follow-me headlamps and hazard lights adds an extra layer of safety, exemplifies the brand promise of always delivering ‘Zyada’. This follow me headlamp feature ensures the headlamp illuminated for 20 seconds even after the engine is turned off, enhancing safety and convenience during dark parking condition. Further, the addition of a backrest in the scooter is a thoughtful feature that enhances the comfort of riders on the TVS Jupiter 125.