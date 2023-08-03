TVS Jupiter ZX Launched With New SmartXonnect Connectivity Feature: Check Price, Mileage

TVS Motor Company has launched the new Jupiter 110 ZX Drum variant with the SmartXonnect technology in the two-wheeler. Launched with a price of Rs 84,468 (ex-showroom). With this new variant, the scooter has become the most affordable variant of Jupiter with the SmartXonnnect feature, as it is Rs 4,520 cheaper than the ZX Disc variant. With the addition of the new connecting technology, now the scooter offers multiple connectivity features to the consumers.

Along with the new feature, Jupiter 110 ZX also comes with advanced connected features in two vibrant colours, Starlight Blue and an exclusive new colour, Olive Gold, further enhancing its visual appeal.

The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum variant comes with Bluetooth-connected digital cluster enabled with TVS SmartXonnect TM Technology that offers riders an array of advanced features for an enhanced riding experience.

With the SmartXonnectTM features, riders can benefit from a host of functionalities, such as the convenience of Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Voice Assist, Call, and SMS alerts in the cluster. This cutting-edge technology enables riders to stay connected on the go, ensuring a seamless and convenient & safe journey. Additionally, the variant is equipped with a built-in mobile charger, empowering riders to charge their devices while on the move.

The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine of 109.7 cc. With a CVT automatic transmission, the motor produces 7.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of maximum torque at 5,500 rpm. All of this put together offers a mileage of 62 kmpl. With the integrated braking system, the ZX Drum brake receives 130 mm drum brakes at either end. The front and back of the scooter are equipped with 12-inch tubeless tires.

The base trim of the TVS Jupiter costs Rs 73,240 (ex-showroom), and the Jupiter Classic model costs Rs 89,648 (ex-showroom). The scooter competes against models like Honda Activa, Suzuki Access 125, and others.