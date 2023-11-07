TVS King Duramax Plus Three-Wheeler Launched In India At Rs 2.35 Lakh: Price, Specs, Mileage

TVS Motor Company has launched its new three-wheeler, TVS King Duramax Plus. The TVS King Duramax Plus will be available in CNG and petrol variants. The TVS King Duramax Plus features dual-rated front suspension, guaranteeing a smoother and more comfortable ride. The spacious cabin comfortably accommodates three passengers, while the inclusion of an all-gear start system ensures a hassle-free ride. Tubeless tyres add an extra layer of convenience and safety for both drivers and passengers. TVS King Duramax Plus sports a refreshed front look, featuring a state-of-the-art LED headlamp that adds to its appeal and enhances visibility during low-light conditions.

Commenting on the launch, Rajat Gupta, Business Head - Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor added, “TVS Motor continues to lead the way in innovation and customer-centric offerings. We take immense pride in introducing the TVS King Duramax Plus, a true testament to our commitment to delivering products that consistently delight customers. With this addition, we are confident of setting benchmarks in style, performance, and safety, ensuring that every journey is nothing short of exceptional.”

Complementing this, the striking new LED tail lamp further improves visibility and safety. It also comes packed with a redesigned passenger cabin with style and comfort. The TVS King Duramax plus is powered by 225 cc 4 stroke liquid cooled single cylinder SI engine that churns out a maximum power output of 7.9 kW @ 4,750 rpm in petrol variant and 6.7 kW @ 5,000 rpm in CNG variant. TVS King Duramax Plus is priced at Rs 257,190/- ( CNG Variant) & Rs 235,552/-( Petrol Variant) Ex-Showroom, Bengaluru.