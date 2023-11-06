Diwali Car Discounts: Mahindra XUV400 Gets Rs 3.50 Lakh Off; Bolero, Marazzo Attract Huge Price Cuts

Mahindra is one of the largest UV makers in the Indian market. The indigenous brand’s line-up includes a host of vehicles, namely Bolero Neo, Thar, Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, XUV700, XUV300, XUV400, Bolero, and more. While the brand is posting positive YoY growth every month, it is indeed offering a host of discounts on some of its models. As we talk about the deals it is offering on its models, we should tell you that you visit a Mahindra dealership near you for dealer-specific discounts. Officially, the brand is extending huge discounts on its electric compact SUV - Mahindra XUV400.

Mahindra XUV400 Diwali Discounts

The all-electric SUV of the brand - XUV400 is available with discounts topping out at Rs 3.50 lakh. However, there’s a catch. The discounts are only applicable on the top-spec variants of the XUV400. The lower-trim - EC, gets only Rs 1.50 lakh off on its ex-showroom price.

Mahindra XUV300 Diwali Discounts

The Mahindra XUV400 also attracts huge deals, as part of Diwali celebrations. The compact SUV is available with benefits going up to Rs 1.20 lakh for the W8 trim. The deal comprises an upfront cash benefit of Rs 95,000, along with accessories worth Rs 25,000. For the lower W6 variant, the discounts include a cash benefit of Rs 80,000 along with free accessories worth Rs 25,000.

Mahindra Marazzo Diwali Discounts

Mahindra Marazzo is one of the most sought-after MPVs on sale in the Indian market. However, it still remains one of the most underrated products in India. The Marazzo is currently on offer with a discount of Rs 73,300. The deal includes an upfront cash benefit of Rs 58,300 and free-of-cost accessories worth Rs 15,000.

Mahindra Bolero Neo, Bolero Diwali Discounts

Mahindra Bolero Neo gets a maximum of Rs 50,000 price cut for the top-spec N10 and N10(O) trims. The N4 and N8 trims get up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 31,000 off, respectively.

The Bolero, on the other hand, attracts discounts going up to Rs 70,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 55,000, along with Rs 20,000 worth of accessories. The B6 Optional trim, however, gets up to Rs 35,000 off. Also, the B6 Optional variant has a discount of Rs 70,000.