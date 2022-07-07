TVS Ronin 225 motorcycle launched in India; top 5 highlights you need to know

TVS Ronin has been launched in the Indian market with an unforeseen design, as claimed by the manufacturers. To give you an introduction to the newly launched bike, the name Ronin comes from the Japanese language and literally means a samurai with no lord or master. Wondering what the point of explaining the etymology is? Well, as per TVS, this is the ideology they have followed in creating the new motorcycle, a machine with 'no master.' And based on the looks of it, the automaker has achieved its milestone. The new bike ensures the homegrown maker's entry into a new segment, and here are the top 5 highlights you need to know about the newly launched TVS Ronin.

Top 5 highlights of the new TVS Ronin:

Design

The TVS Ronin follows a unique design language, using the word 'unique' justifies the body of the new motorcycle, as you can describe it as something you would get after morphing a cafe racer, a scrambler, and a retro motorcycle into a single unit. The bike gets a retro-looking circular headlight with modern 'T' shaped LED lights in it. The same design language continues to the rear with a single-piece seat with a slender tail light tucked right under it. Moreover, it gets a bed pan covering the black engine.

Voice Assist Feature

TVS has played their card really well and loaded the bike with multiple features. One of those advanced features is the Voice Assist feature that helps you maintain touch with your bike. A feature that you might find hard to come across in the price segment that TVS Ronin competes in.

TVS Smart Xonnect feature

Among many features, the Xonnect allows the owner of the bike to stay in touch with his motorcycle and provides him with multiple types of data and stats about the bike. The feature can be very useful for the owners in the long run as it enables the users to use things like turn-by-turn navigation and voice assist, among other things.

Instrument Cluster

The instrument cluster of the TVS Ronin is quite a distinct feature in itself, as it is a fully-digital cluster with a monopod design. Moreover, it displays more information than you might expect considering the size, like gear indication, timing riding mode, range, and multiple other things.

Ride modes and Silent starter

The silent starter feature might be one of the common ones for the bikes in the much higher price range but is a segment-first by TVS Ronin. In addition, the bike also gets ride modes that adjust the sensitivity of the ABS based on the ride mode you are selecting.