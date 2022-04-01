Watch: Ola S1 Pro electric scooter abruptly goes in reverse mode at 90 kmph

The Ola electric scooters are now surrounded by a bunch of complaints coming their way. After the customer complaint and the incident of the electric scooter catching fire, now a glitch has been reported with the acceleration of the scooter, making it move in a reverse mode without stopping.

The incident was reported after a video of the scooter operating in a bizarre way was uploaded on social media. However, the exact source of the video is not known. In the video, the Ola S1 Pro can be seen placed on the floor sideways while its wheel is continuously spinning in reverse mode.

Along with the reverse rotation of the wheel, the turn signal of the scooter can also be seen continuously blinking. It is to be noted that this is not the first time the issue of wheel spinning in the reverse mode has been reported.

Earlier, a similar problem was reported with an Ola S1 Pro when it switched to reverse mode at a speed of 102 kmph. The timing of this incident was even more unfortunate, as it happened when the rider further accelerated the scooter for more speed.

It is imperative to know that the Ola S1 Pro offers a reverse mode feature, which is useful when one needs to reverse the scooter. In the aforementioned incidents, the scooter put itself in reverse mode without being engaged because of what seemed to be a software glitch.

The Ola scooter comes with software controlling various functions of the scooter. This software gets updated at regular intervals to resolve any issues with it. The glitch automatically engaging the reverse mode seems to be arising from this software.

The Ola S1 Pro is currently priced at Rs 1.29 lakh and comes with a 3.97 kWh battery with a maximum range of 181 km and charges in 6 hours and 30 minutes using a portable 750W charger that comes with the scooter.