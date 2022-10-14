Ultraviolette F77 electric performance motorcycle launching in India on November 24

Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd. is a budding name in the electric two-wheeler business in the Indian market. The company has been developing its mid-capacity performance motorcycles with an electric powertrain. Now, the brand has confirmed that the F77 will launch on 24 November 2022. Designed keeping in mind the new-age buyers and inspiration from an aeroplane, the F77 looks appealing. This urban electric sports bike is designed and engineered in India, and the brand confirms that it will be rolled out in a phase-wise manner starting from Bengaluru. The motorcycle will make its way to other cities at a later stage. In fact, the company is planning to subsequently launch it across the US and Europe.

With over 5 years of R&D and rigorous testing, and having garnered 70,000 pre-launch booking interests from 190 countries, the journey of the F77 has been nothing short of exciting. The F77 will come in 3 variants - Airstrike, Shadow and Laser, each of which has been designed to reflect a certain identity and personality.

The company recently commenced production trials of the F77 at its manufacturing facility situated in Electronic City, Bangalore Powered by in-house battery technology, the F77 is an all-out performance electric motorcycle. Additionally, it is packed with hardware and software features such as dual-channel ABS, adjustable suspensions, multiple drive modes, and regenerative braking to name a few. Over the past year, Ultraviolette has tested the F77 to the limit under various terrains and weather conditions across the country.

The Ultraviolette F77 is claimed to have a top speed of 147 kmph, and it will do a 0-100 kmph in just 7.5 seconds. It is expected to go on sale in three trims - Lightning, Shadow and Laser. Powered by a brushless DC (BLDC) motor, the F77 has an output of 33.5 bhp and a peak torque of 450 Nm. The expected price of the motorcycle will be around Rs 3 lakh, while the anticipated claimed range will be around 140-150 km.