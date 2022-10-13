BYD Atto 3 electric SUV bags 5-star Euro NCAP crash test rating: India launch next month

BYD has just unveiled its second product for our market - BYD Atto 3 electric SUV, and soon after the exercise, it has received a 5-star crash test rating by Euro NCAP. It should be noted that the left-hand-driver version of the electric SUV was put to test. Interestingly, the crash rating will also be applicable for the RHD configuration of the SUV. In fact, the model put to test was the base-spec Active trim, which does come fitted with a host of safety features on board. It gets 7 airbags, ADAS, ABS with EBD, seat belt pretensioners and more. In the test, the Atto 3 bagged a score of 34.7 points out of 38.

Therefore, it is awarded a 5-star crash test rating. The electric SUV scored high marks for the side-impact test and showcased adequate safety in a front-offset barrier test. For child occupant safety, it scored 44 points out of 49, which resulted in a 5-star rating. However, it failed to score big marks for pedestrian safety.

BYD Atto 3 Euro NCAP crash test

The brand is anticipating selling around 15,000 units of the Atto 3 in the Indian market, annually. As of now, bookings for the SUV are open, while the official price announcement will happen next month. Moreover, the deliveries are slated to begin by January next year.

The BYD Atto 3 has a youthful design with a bold stance. It is 4,445 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, and 1,615 mm tall. To put things into perspective, it is longer than the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV by 132 mm and 275 mm, respectively. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,720 mm and a trunk volume of 440 litres.

Also read - Royal Enfield Classic 350: Here's how the popular touring bike has evolved over the years!

The India-spec model gets a 60.48 kWh battery pack that sends juice to a front axle-mounted electric motor, boasting a peak power output of 201 hp and 310 Nm of max torque. As a result, the BYD Atto 3 can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds.