Upcoming 2022 Toyota Innova Hycross makes its first appearance in a teaser image

Toyota Innova is a name that has been ruling the roost for roughly two decades. The MPV has made its place in the Indian market with its immense capabilities and bulletproof reliability. The MPV is on sale in the second-gen avatar currently, and it is now due for a generation change. This time around, it is expected to be quite an exhaustive one. Recently, Toyota has released a new teaser image of the upcoming third-gen avatar of the Innova. It is likely to be called the Toyota Innova Hycross in the Indian market, and we can affirm - the update will be both evolutionary and revolutionary in almost every aspect.

The unveiling of the new-gen Innova will happen in Indonesia, and it is expected to be christened Toyota Innova Zenix in international markets. The updated MPV will be underpinned by the TNGA-C architecture. The Innova Hycross will utilise an FWD layout, and there will be two powertrain choices in all likelihood. However, both of them will be petrol power plants. Yes, the next-gen Toyota Innova will not retain its much-loved D4D diesel engine that has been loved by the globe since its inception. The forthcoming Innova Hycross will be powered by a hybrid powertrain that will use an electric motor and battery pack, along with an Atkinson cycle petrol engine.

The teaser reveals the nose of the MPV, which dons a hexagonal grille, finished in a blacked-out theme. Moreover, a pair of slim, twin-barrel headlamps can also be seen. Overall, the nose looks sharp, and it is safe to assume that the new-gen Innova will don an MPV-typical silhouette. A set of 18-inch alloy wheels will be seen on the Innova Hycross, along with a revamped side profile and tail section. Of course, the new-gen model will come with a longer list of features. This new MPV will be based on the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross, which will be sold with a hybrid powertrain.